Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $108.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $138.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.81.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth about $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.