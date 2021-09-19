Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,833,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $431.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

