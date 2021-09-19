Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 977 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,880,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,560,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RETA stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.55.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.