Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 977 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,880,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,560,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.55.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

