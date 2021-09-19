Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 5,487 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.