Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 3,913 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,523,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

