Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

