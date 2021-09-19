Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,764,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,899,000 after buying an additional 66,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 469,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 779,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,320,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 55,503 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,071 shares of company stock worth $10,050,357. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.09.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.