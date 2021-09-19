Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $240,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

