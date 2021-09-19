Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 27,718 Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth $6,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $8.48 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

