Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCZ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.33. 200,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,699. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 269.3% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 216,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 157,702 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 353,101 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 532,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

