Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II’s (NYSE:VGIIU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II’s (NYSE:VGIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 20th. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.92 on Friday.

