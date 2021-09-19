Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE VEI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.14. 864,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

