Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.
NYSE VEI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.14. 864,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000.
About Vine Energy
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
