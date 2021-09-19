Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMCR opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -9.58. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). Equities analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

