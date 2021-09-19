Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in IDT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of IDT by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 43.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

Shares of IDT opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $437,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.