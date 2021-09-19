Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $105,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $151,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 60,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $4,525,212.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 635,218 shares of company stock worth $47,232,547 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SDGR stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

