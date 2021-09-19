Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,065 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in eHealth by 132.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 81.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 60.8% in the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in eHealth by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $37.88 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $991.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of -0.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

