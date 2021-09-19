Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 987,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DSP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 355,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.29 million and a PE ratio of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

DSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $112,435,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at about $33,379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $55,149,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 993,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,124,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

