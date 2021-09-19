VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Cap Tops $78.14 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $78.14 million and approximately $31,140.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002571 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00120883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00176491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.18 or 0.07012814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.37 or 1.00142488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00845872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,356,733 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

