Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $185.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $185.00 and last traded at $186.85, with a volume of 1803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.10.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.86 and its 200-day moving average is $205.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 97,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

