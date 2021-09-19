Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 270,654 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $84,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 84,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 264.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 90,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $250,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,800,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,356,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. The company has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

