Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Down to $88.90

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.90, but opened at $86.29. Veritiv shares last traded at $86.26, with a volume of 647 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

