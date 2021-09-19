Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $201.10 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.61. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

