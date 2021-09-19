Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,261. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $963,912. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

