Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Venus Concept posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 225,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,821. The company has a market cap of $123.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

In related news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $101,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948. 44.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

