Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VGR. Barclays lowered Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

