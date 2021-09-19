Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 47.4% in the second quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 13,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,284,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,436,000 after acquiring an additional 155,832 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 114,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 199,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upped their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,832,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

