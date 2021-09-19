Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Invests $219,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 630 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,275,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

