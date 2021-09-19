Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. BP makes up 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after buying an additional 2,550,557 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after buying an additional 40,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BP by 99.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after purchasing an additional 823,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BP by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 137,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

BP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,286,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,811,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

