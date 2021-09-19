Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,850,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
AMD stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $103.88. The company had a trading volume of 44,452,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,426,781. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,208 shares of company stock valued at $47,117,137. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
