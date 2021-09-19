Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,850,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $103.88. The company had a trading volume of 44,452,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,426,781. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,208 shares of company stock valued at $47,117,137. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

