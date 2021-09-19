Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,527,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

