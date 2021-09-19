Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $247,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 101 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,148,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,013,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $56.20 on Friday, reaching $2,816.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,105. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,742.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,442.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

