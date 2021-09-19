Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $302,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.83. 3,016,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

