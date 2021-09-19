Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,333 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,872,000 after purchasing an additional 257,779 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,695 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,695,000 after purchasing an additional 223,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $175.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,402. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.44 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

