Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 924,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after buying an additional 291,397 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,685,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 198.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period.

BND opened at $86.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

