Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,559,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $407.08. 5,396,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.37 and a 200-day moving average of $389.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

