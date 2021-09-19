Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Up 39.7% in August

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VONG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $75.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

