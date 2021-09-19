Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.79. The company had a trading volume of 764,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,025. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $309.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

