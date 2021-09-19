VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 1.06% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 74,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 162,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 73,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIZD traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.10. 81,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,860. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

