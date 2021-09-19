Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 101,211 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,211 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $154.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day moving average is $147.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

