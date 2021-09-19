Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 79.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 485,334 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 829,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

