Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,798 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after acquiring an additional 76,013 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 30.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Entergy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 98,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $111.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

