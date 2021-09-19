Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth about $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth about $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 1,332.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several analysts have commented on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

