Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $448.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.