USDK Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.76 million and approximately $116.98 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00071350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00120584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00176340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.32 or 0.07011428 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,521.42 or 1.00018348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.11 or 0.00848416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

