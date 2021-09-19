US Bancorp DE Sells 3,368 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 69.9% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGW opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CVGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

