US Bancorp DE Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. Research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TVTY shares. Truist cut their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.