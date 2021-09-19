Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

UNPRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $$38.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

