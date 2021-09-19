Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 66.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

