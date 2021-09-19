Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 39,341 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems comprises about 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $52,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $30,130,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

NYSE SPR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,903. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

