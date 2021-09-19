Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TBXXF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

